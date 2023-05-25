Obituary: Peggy June (Riley) Clark
Peggy June (Riley) Clark (88) joined Heaven’s rolls on May 3, 2023. She was born in Paducah, Texas on Aug. 7, 1934. Peggy died in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Peggy graduated from Wellington (Texas) High School in 1952. Peggy married John Garner Clark that Spring and they just celebrated their 71st Anniversary this April 10th. They had two sons, John Stuart and Richard Scott, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her husband John, her son Scott and wife Debra, her brother Pat O. Riley, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her services are scheduled for 11 a.m. June 10 at the 1st Southern Baptist Church, 2820 N. Pleasant View Drive, Prescott Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or The Gideons International.
Information provided by the family.
