Adoption Spotlight: Jaiden
Originally Published: May 25, 2023 9:10 p.m.
Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s relaxing you can find him playing video games or watching PBS Kids. Jaiden also enjoys reading, playing with dogs and eating donuts, burritos and lasagna. Get to know Jaiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Prescott man found guilty of fraud schemes, 2 counts of forgery
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker
- AZGFD puts down mountain lion that had become public safety threat in Prescott
- Supreme Court dismisses Arizona’s last-ditch attempt to preserve Title 42
- Breaking: Police reporting major Fain Road motor vehicle accident between Robert Road, Lakeshore Drive
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: