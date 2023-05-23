PVPD seek information on stolen mini bikes
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking information on two stolen mini bikes.
The two 2021 black and green Coleman BT200x Mini Bikes were stolen from Tractor Supply Co. located at 8740 E Eastridge Drive in Prescott Valley around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Unknown suspects entered through a side gate after cutting the lock and removing the two mini bikes.
If you have any information regarding these stolen mini bikes, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Prescott man found guilty of fraud schemes, 2 counts of forgery
- Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Supreme Court dismisses Arizona’s last-ditch attempt to preserve Title 42
- Rodeo Grounds in line for $40M upgrade, but City of Prescott, Mayor Goode ‘left in dark’
- Bradshaw Mountain ‘Bear’ selected to become his alma mater’s new principal
- Breaking: Police reporting major Fain Road motor vehicle accident between Robert Road, Lakeshore Drive
- Springerville man found guilty of several charges tied to Prescott drive-by shooting
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: