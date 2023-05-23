PVPD seek information on stolen mini bikes

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking information on two stolen mini bikes.

The two 2021 black and green Coleman BT200x Mini Bikes were stolen from Tractor Supply Co. located at 8740 E Eastridge Drive in Prescott Valley around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Unknown suspects entered through a side gate after cutting the lock and removing the two mini bikes.



If you have any information regarding these stolen mini bikes, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.