‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John’s to claim exclusive rights to the phrase.
“Taco Bell believes ‘Taco Tuesday’ is critical to everyone’s Tuesday. To deprive anyone of saying ‘Taco Tuesday’ — be it Taco Bell or anyone who provides tacos to the world — is like depriving the world of sunshine itself,” the Taco Bell filing reads.
A key question is whether “Taco Tuesday” over the years has succumbed to “genericide,” New York trademark law attorney Emily Poler said. That’s the term for when a word or phrase become so widely used for similar products — or in this case, sales promotions — they’re no longer associated with the trademark holder.
Taco John’s has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John’s first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Prescott man found guilty of fraud schemes, 2 counts of forgery
- Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Supreme Court dismisses Arizona’s last-ditch attempt to preserve Title 42
- Rodeo Grounds in line for $40M upgrade, but City of Prescott, Mayor Goode ‘left in dark’
- Springerville man found guilty of several charges tied to Prescott drive-by shooting
- Bradshaw Mountain ‘Bear’ selected to become his alma mater’s new principal
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: