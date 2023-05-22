Obituary: Ted O. Hill

Ted O. Hill (70): Prescott, AZ: Teamster and Friend. Ted loved to be contrary, emphasizing his will to live between drags on an endless cigarette.

Pools of sorrow, waves of Joy are drifting through my opened mind. No hell below us above us, only sky.

Life’s road is seldom straight and Ted took the one less traveled. Thanks Theodore for allowing me to tag along. The trip was too short. Goodnight Ted.

Information provided by the friends and family.