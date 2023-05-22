Obituary: Lillimae Gray Thomas

Elk Grove — Lillimae Gray Thomas, 99, passed away in Elk Grove, California on May 11, 2023. Lillimae was born on Christmas Eve in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana to Benjamin and Victoria Coker Gray.

A registered nurse for over 25 years, Lillimae was a graduate of the Vanderbilt School of Nursing class of 1947. She was a devoted wife and mother and took a lively interest in her friends and family. A resident of Newport Beach, CA, Columbia, TN and Prescott, AZ, Lillimae loved to travel and was always ready to take a drive or a plan a trip. In addition to extensive travels in the United States, she visited Europe, Russia, China and Australia.

Survivors include son, Les (Leslie) Hester; daughter Victoria (Alan McCullough) Hester; stepson Bruce (Elfrena Foord) Hester; daughter-in-law Tara Sizemore Hester; stepdaughters Elizabeth Kiely, Dr. Susan Thomas (Dawson) Gray; stepson Lawrence (Peggy) Gray; grandchildren Andrew Hester, Jonathan (Emily) Hester-McCullough, Megan Hester-McCullough; step-grandchildren John Dawson Frierson (Lindsay) Gray Jr., Thomas Pierce Gray, Jennifer Stephens; great-granddaughter Katherine Lily Hester-McCullough; step great-grandchildren Chloe Rayne Cassady, and Virginia Lindsay Gray.

In addition to her parents, Lillimae was preceded in death by her husband Coy Franklin Hester; her husband Larry Ford Thomas; and her sons William Joseph Hester and Benjamin Coy Hester.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember Lillimae in your prayers and reflect on her happy life and the joy that she brought to those around her.