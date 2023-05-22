Obituary: Antonio Ramirez Olvera ‘Tony’
Antonio Ramirez Olvera “Tony” born May 2, 1930 in Seligman, Arizona, went to heaven peacefully at home with Maggie’s Hospice and surrounded by family. He was born to Aniceto and Lucia Olvera.
He was a very loving husband and father. He started at a young age working for the Iron King Mine in Humboldt, Arizona. When the mine went on strike, he moved on to work for the Santa Fe Railroad. Tony started with the City of Prescott in approximately 1971, he retired around 1993.
Tony loved to play softball and volleyball. He absolutely loved hunting, fishing and dancing. All of this he enjoyed most with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports, rodeo and show live stock.
He was proceeded in death by both his parents, loving wife Virginia, one daughter Sharon and daughter-in-law Michelle, 6 brothers and 1 sister, several aunts and uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. Tony is survived by 1 brother Chilo Olvera, his daughter Shirley Hutchison (Bob), Margaret Delgado (Robert), son Jose Olvera, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Tony was a loving papa to many. He will be dearly missed by all.
Services are being handled by ABC Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 24 with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Held at St. Catherine of Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N Hwy 89, Chino Valley, Arizona. Burial to follow at Chino Valley Cemetery, West Road 2 South.
Information provided by the family.
