YCSO looking for 24 road signs taken from Skull Valley area

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is asking the public's help with any information regarding the whereabouts of approximately 24 Yavapai County Road signs that were taken from the Contreras Road and Tonto Road area, in Skull Valley. It is reported that sometime between May 8-11 the unknown subjects took only the signs, of various meaning, leaving the posts in the ground.

Some of the signs taken were: Do Not Enter When Flooded, Cow, Cattle guard, Primitive Road, and Object Markers.

If anyone has information, please contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.