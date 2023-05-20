Obituary: Viola Kalinich
Viola Kalinich, 89, of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on May 6, 2023. She was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on July 17, 1933, to Archie and Elizabeth (Dunsmore) Sheltrow.
Viola grew up on a small farm in Crystal Falls, Michigan and would reminisce about the wonders of farm life and how easy her children had it. She graduated from Forest Park High School in 1951.
In 1956 Viola ventured west and moved to Chino Valley. Viola selected Chino Valley as her aunt owned the Log Cabin Bar and promised her a job.
While working at the Log Cabin, Viola met her future husband Emil Kalinich and continued to live in Chino Valley. Viola worked for Ft. Whipple’s Veterans Hospital and the Chino Valley School District. Viola had many different positions with the school district, including maintenance, receptionist and bus driver and retired after 18 years in 1996.
Viola was very involved in her children’s activities. She was a little league coach, where she guided her team to second place in the Prescott Little League playoffs. Viola also kept an eye on her kids by volunteering to be a teacher’s assistant.
She is survived by her son, John (Christine); daughter, Julia (Joe-Bryan); and her four grandchildren, Megan, Corrin, Jessica and Jordon; and great-granddaughter Hazel Robinson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- Prescott man found guilty of fraud schemes, 2 counts of forgery
- Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker
- Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
- Rodeo Grounds in line for $40M upgrade, but City of Prescott, Mayor Goode ‘left in dark’
- Springerville man found guilty of several charges tied to Prescott drive-by shooting
- Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services
- Breaking: Police reporting major Fain Road motor vehicle accident between Robert Road, Lakeshore Drive
- Bradshaw Mountain ‘Bear’ selected to become his alma mater’s new principal
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: