Obituary: Viola Kalinich

Viola Kalinich, 89, of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on May 6, 2023. She was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on July 17, 1933, to Archie and Elizabeth (Dunsmore) Sheltrow.

Viola grew up on a small farm in Crystal Falls, Michigan and would reminisce about the wonders of farm life and how easy her children had it. She graduated from Forest Park High School in 1951.

In 1956 Viola ventured west and moved to Chino Valley. Viola selected Chino Valley as her aunt owned the Log Cabin Bar and promised her a job.

While working at the Log Cabin, Viola met her future husband Emil Kalinich and continued to live in Chino Valley. Viola worked for Ft. Whipple’s Veterans Hospital and the Chino Valley School District. Viola had many different positions with the school district, including maintenance, receptionist and bus driver and retired after 18 years in 1996.

Viola was very involved in her children’s activities. She was a little league coach, where she guided her team to second place in the Prescott Little League playoffs. Viola also kept an eye on her kids by volunteering to be a teacher’s assistant.

She is survived by her son, John (Christine); daughter, Julia (Joe-Bryan); and her four grandchildren, Megan, Corrin, Jessica and Jordon; and great-granddaughter Hazel Robinson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.