Obituary: Tieg Scott Hanson

Tieg Scott Hanson passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023. He died of a Fentanyl overdose quietly in his sleep.

Tieg was 33 years of age, born in Phoenix, Arizona and is survived by his Father Leslie S. Hanson and his Mother Terri Kiffer; Grandmother, Sister, three uncles, two aunts and many cousins; all who loved him very much.

Tieg had great potential; he was kind hearted, generous, creative and would help anyone at any time.

No service will be held.

Information provided by the family.