Obituary: Raymond J. Balda

Raymond “Ray” Joseph Balda, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home, in Prescott, Arizona, on May 10, 2023. Ray was born on Nov. 22, 1942, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to the late Paul John Balda and Irene Neta Balda. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Eulrich, on Aug. 8, 1964, in Oshkosh. Following their marriage, the couple moved out West.

Ray graduated from Oshkosh High School, Class of 1961. He continued his education and was awarded BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Ray’s work career in the Semiconductor Industry took him to Hughes Aircraft, Newport Beach, California, and Motorola, Mesa, Arizona, where he did research and development on integrated circuits. The highlight of his work career was working for Motorola as an expatriate, for three years, in Toulouse, France. European travel and French adventures were among his most cherished memories.

Ray’s hobbies were stained glass projects and dichroic glass jewelry-making. Ray was proud of his dichroic jewelry and sold it at Arizona arts & crafts shows, as well as craft fairs outside of Arizona.

Ray is survived by, and his memory will be cherished by: Joan, his wife of 58 years. Sons: Keith Balda, Helena, Montana, and Eric (Karen) Balda, Cincinnati, Ohio. Grandchildren: Jillian (Ryan) Lowe, Tigard, Oregon; Megan Balda and Nathan Balda, Cincinnati, Ohio. Sister-in-Law: Wanda Meyers, Plano, Texas. Special Friend: Lisa Pounds, Goodyear, Arizona. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by: Russell and Judy Balda, brother and sister-in-law; Kathryn and Warren Eulrich, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Larry Meyers, brother-in-law; Karen and Jerry Luethy, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Solaris Hospice, Prescott Valley, Arizona, for their wonderful, compassionate, outstanding care. Nurse Diane, Ray’s Solaris nurse, was the most wonderful, thoughtful, caring, and loving nurse – an angel with a stethoscope.

At Ray’s request, no formal service will be held. A Celebration of Ray’s Life will take place, for family, at a later date.

