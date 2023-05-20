Obituary: Nicky L. Proefrock
Originally Published: May 20, 2023 8:49 p.m.
Nicky L. Proefrock passed away suddenly on March 20, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Aaron (Becca) and his children, Bella, Dominic, Lily and Octavia, his brother Carl Proefrock (Rhonda) and sister Diane Reel (Rex), his Mom, Sandra Proefrock, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on May 27th, at 2 p.m., at the Unity Church of Prescott, 145 Arizona St. Prescott, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
