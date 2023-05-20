Obituary: Geneva H. Bywater

Geneva H. Bywater, passed away on May 8, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Leedy, Oklahoma, to George and Aquilla Haley.

She attended schools in Oklahoma until she moved to California to live with her aunt and uncle in Indio. She attended Coachella Valley High School. She worked several jobs until getting married, she had two children, Sandra Elaine, and Gary.

On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life Thomas, and spent the next 60 years in a wonderful relationship that grew dearer and stronger each year.

Her last employment was in San Francisco working as a legal assistant for the Stanley J. Bell Law Firm. After leaving San Francisco, they moved to Chico, California and became Almond Growers. After four years they moved back to Southern California, and then on to Tennessee where she resided for seven years. After California the family moved east to Connecticut. For the last six years the couple has enjoyed living in Arizona.

Geneva is survived by her devoted husband Thomas, her daughters Sandie, son Gary, brothers, Don (Carolyn) Haley, Dick (Vicky) Haley, Reese (Donna) Haley, Phil (Faye) Haley, Steven “Bud” (Carol) Haley and a sister Julia Ann Plum. She is predeceased by three brothers, James, Carroll, and Glenn and three sisters, Norma, Donna, and Darla Jayne.

Geneva’s family wants to thank Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott for the superb service and very caring and competent personnel, also Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home for caring and handling everything so smoothly.

