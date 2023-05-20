OFFERS
Obituary: Douglas Robert Alberty

Douglas Robert Alberty. (Courtesy)

Douglas Robert Alberty. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 20, 2023 9:07 p.m.

Douglas Robert Alberty, 69, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones.

An avid outdoorsman, Doug explored the mountains and valleys of Prescott — his long-time home — all throughout his life. He excelled at hunting, fishing, competitive skeet shooting, and scuba diving.

Doug was also an adept chef and well-known for his green chile and smoked brisket. Doug graduated from Prescott High School in 1972 and had a successful career in the tire industry.

Doug is survived by his wife Patricia Alberty; his siblings Fran Christensen, Cheryl Knudsen, and Brian Alberty; his children and their significant others Adam and Sara, Kaley and Charley, Christine and Tim, Tim and Suzy, and Mike and Diana; beloved grandchildren Michelle, Brandon, Audrey, Chloe, James, Jack, Issac, Ethan, and Charlotte; and Adam and Kaley’s mother Patricia Kay Alberty.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents Griff and Mary Alberty and his brother-in-law Dean Christensen.

Doug requested that his loved ones gather for a celebration of his life in lieu of traditional funeral services. The celebration will be held on Monday, May 15 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Adult Center on 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.

