Obituary: Douglas (Doug) Wright
It is with great sadness in our heart that we announce the death of Douglas (Doug) Wright. Doug was born Aug. 16, 1958 and went to be with the Lord April 27, 2023.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Jim and son Casey. Doug leaves behind two children, Candice and Andrew, his mother Rosemary, sister Joan and brother Jay. He spent his childhood growing up on a farm in Iowa. After moving to Arizona and graduating from Prescott High School he started his roofing career. He loved his work with all his heart and would say every day with a smile, “I’m living my dream.” He lived his life in great faith, was a kind and generous soul. We will miss him dearly.
Information provided by the family.
