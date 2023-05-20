Obituary: Anne Shirley Hunter

Anne Shirley Hunter, John Hunter’s wife and mother of sons Greg, Jeff and Steve Swanson, passed away on 25 April 2023 in Prescott, Arizona and is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born on 19 May 1936 and raised in Toronto, she left Canada in the mid-fifties for California where she raised her family, married John in ‘75 and hired on with the Hughes Aircraft Company. She loved traveling; being with friends, studying the Bible and reading a good mystery novel while sipping wine in the evening. Anne had a knack for cooking and was always improvising when it was her turn to cook dinner. “Papa’s” and “El Gato Azul” were her favorite Prescott restaurants and for her, dinner at “Shame On The Moon” in Ranch Mirage, next to Palm Springs was the best. She liked to dance and decorate which was evident from the lack of any open space in the house. While exploring was always on her “To Do” list, she never turned down another outing to familiar places like Sedona and Jerome which were only a short drive away.

Anne loved to go camping, especially in the coastal wine regions north of San Francisco. She was always drawn to Bodega Bay which may have due to her fondness for mysteries and Hitchcock’s mystical movie “The Birds” which was shot there

Fresh seafood and good wine while camping on the Russian River was always on her agenda. And she never tired of trips up hwy 49 through the scenic California Gold Country to be with friends in Sutter Creek and wine tasting in the wineries around Amador.

In ‘82 Anne and John left for Brussels, Belgium to work with Hughes Aircraft Systems International and NATO respectfully. Anne quickly adapted to the Brussels life style and public transportation made it easy for her to explore up-scale shopping areas, antique shops, flea markets, museums, art galleries and fine restaurants. Most weekends were spent traveling around Belgium and surrounding countries. Anne had a liking for castles and WWI and II monuments.

The Ardennes and Paris, just a short train trip away, were her favorites. Fortunately she knew enough of the French language to communicate with the French who sometimes refused to speak English even though you knew they could. Anne and John returned to their California/Orange County/City of Brea home in ‘84. Anne was dismayed to see that the animals in adjacent fields and at the entrance to Carbon Canyon had been replaced by rows of tract housing.

Anne was a Contracts Administrator when she retired from Hughes in ‘89 to start a successful antiques business specializing in high-end antique shows from San Diego to San Francisco. She became a certified antiques appraiser and loved traveling around California with her antiquing lady friends looking for that next treasure. Latter she added a website, “Anne’s Antiques” to augment the shows and boost sagging sales.

Tiring of the Los Angeles/Orange County scene, Anne convinced John that they ought to move to Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains which they did in ‘93. Years later, by happenstance, a drive through Prescott changed Anne’s mind as to where she really wanted to live. And when the combined “Panorama” and “Old Man Fire” of ‘03 drove them out of Lake Arrowhead, weeks later they were looking for their future Prescott home and moved there in ‘04.

Anne loved the Prescott warm/dry/sunny climate, friendly people and small town atmosphere. There was always something going on, something to do, her friends were many and she was active in the Prescott Nazarene Church.

And it didn’t take much time to drive to the bigger cities of Phoenix (20 degrees hotter) and Flagstaff (20 degrees colder) assuming there was a reason to go there.

She is missed. But at the same time, it is comforting to know that she is in a better place with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her service will be at 2 a.m., Friday, June 23 at the Nazarene Church on Willow Creek Road.