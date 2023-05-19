Breaking: Police reporting major Fain Road motor vehicle accident between Robert Road, Lakeshore Drive
Originally Published: May 19, 2023 3:07 p.m.
Prescott Valley Police are reporting a major vehicle accident on Fain Road between Robert Road and Lakeshore Drive. Police have closed the area to traffic until further notice. Check back with dCourier.com for further information as it becomes available.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
