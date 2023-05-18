OFFERS
Obituary: William 'Bill' Hammond Dickey
Nov. 20, 1943 — May 11, 2023

William "Bill" Dickey. (Courtesy)

William "Bill" Dickey. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 18, 2023 10:58 p.m.

Montrose, Colo. — A friend to everyone he met, William “Bill” Hammond Dickey passed away on May 11, 2023 at age 79. Born to Joseph Stutso and Eva Hammond in Franklin, Kentucky, he was later adopted by Gilbert Dickey, Jr.

Bill spent his youth in War, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s of Science in Advertising. Bill proved himself a mediocre student but the life and soul of every party - a trait that he maintained and was known for over the course of his life. He had a varied career, from managing a ranch in Winter Park, Colorado to owning bars and restaurants. He met his beloved wife Becky and together they lived in Prescott, Arizona for 20 years and raised three children. They moved to be close to his family in Nashville, Tennessee in 2007 before returning to the mountains of Colorado in 2016. Bill was a man of many interests, greatest of which was coaching and mentoring children. He loved his late career as a substitute teacher in Montrose County School District, flexing his natural propensity to guide and teach. He believed in his students and spoke highly of them. His other passions included history and historic artifacts, participating in Rendezvous and the Arizona Roughriders, shooting black powder guns, playing and listening to a wide variety of music, car racing, and quality Kentucky bourbon.

Bill is survived by his wife Becky; his children Eva, William Jr. and Deeanna Dickey; his siblings Joseph Stutso, Jowana Elswick, Gilbert Dickey III, Robin Satyshur, Maris Davis and many, many other relatives and loved ones. Bill Dickey is entirely too unforgettable to not still be with us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to No Kid Hungry, nokidhungry.org, PO Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275-5475.

Information provided by the funeral home.

