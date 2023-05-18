Obituary: Shirley Jean Simons (Lowry)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Jean Simons (Lowry) on April 30, 2023, at the age of 69 in Youngtown, Arizona. Shirley was born in Atchinson, Kansas and resided in the Prescott, Arizona area for most of her life.

Shirley will be remembered fondly by her daughter Cynthia Wallin, her X-husband and best friend Mark Simons, her sister Diana Junkins, her many grandchildren and her first great-grandchild that is on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents Noel and Ana Mae Lowry, her son Steven Lowe and her brother Allen Lowry.

No formal services will be held in her honor. However, we take comfort in knowing that Shirley’s spirit lives on in the hearts of her loved ones.

Information provided by the family.