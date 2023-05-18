Obituary: Jeffrey Paul Podczerviensky

Jeffrey Paul Podczerviensky, age 59, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home in Prescott, Arizona after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jeff was born on June 15, 1963, to Walter and Vera (Davis) Podczerviensky. Jeff spent his childhood years in Manhattan Beach, California, before moving to Prescott which was the hometown of his heart.

Jeff is survived by his four children: Justin, Darron, Melissa Podczerviensky, and Kyelor Gray; sisters, Cindy (Richard) Sachs, Lisa (Larry) Smith, Sandy Sheldon, Sue (John) Coleman; and sister-in-law, Delia Podczerviensky. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his crazy dog, Willy.

Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved parents; grandmother, Wilma Arbanas; and brothers, Tim and Lee Podczerviensky.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation in Jeff’s memory to: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Phoenix, AZ website: gifts.mdanderson.org.

Services will be held for Jeff at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with Jeff’s family.

Information provided by the funeral home.