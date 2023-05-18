Obituary: Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck)
Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck) was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12, 1935 to Tony and Angelina and moved to Phoenix, Arizona with extended family in 1951.
West High grad 1953, U.S. Navy overseas in Japan, Broker for Carlise Bros. Realty, but mostly he worked in fire sprinkling contracting. He enjoyed summers in Prescott forests and San Diego beaches.
Survived by wife of 63 years, Yvonne Carlise from Buckeye, AZ. Children: Tony (Robin), Bob (Judy), Angelina (Jason). Grandchildren: Austin, Aaron, Stephen (Jessica), Graham (Hayden), Quentin, Christina, Charles (Elise), Andrew, Daniel, Michael, Dominic, Elizabeth, Josiah, Eli, Annika, Selah. Great-grandchildren: Hayes and Mason. He was preceded by siblings Nick and Cora Mae and survived by brothers Jim and Anthony.
With his faith in Jesus and in the hope of salvation, he passed into eternity March 1, 2023. His devotion and love for his family and friends will be deeply missed.
Chuck’s Rosary and Funeral Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., May 19, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Flurry Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301. Interment to follow at the Prescott National Cemetery (VA).
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- Prescott man found guilty of fraud schemes, 2 counts of forgery
- Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
- 4 arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation
- Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald
- Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services
- Rodeo Grounds in line for $40M upgrade, but City of Prescott, Mayor Goode ‘left in dark’
- Springerville man found guilty of several charges tied to Prescott drive-by shooting
- Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker
- Prescott Police Department advises to be on alert for vehicle break-ins
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: