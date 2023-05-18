OFFERS
Obituary: Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck)

Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 18, 2023 10:45 p.m.

Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck) was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12, 1935 to Tony and Angelina and moved to Phoenix, Arizona with extended family in 1951.

West High grad 1953, U.S. Navy overseas in Japan, Broker for Carlise Bros. Realty, but mostly he worked in fire sprinkling contracting. He enjoyed summers in Prescott forests and San Diego beaches.

Survived by wife of 63 years, Yvonne Carlise from Buckeye, AZ. Children: Tony (Robin), Bob (Judy), Angelina (Jason). Grandchildren: Austin, Aaron, Stephen (Jessica), Graham (Hayden), Quentin, Christina, Charles (Elise), Andrew, Daniel, Michael, Dominic, Elizabeth, Josiah, Eli, Annika, Selah. Great-grandchildren: Hayes and Mason. He was preceded by siblings Nick and Cora Mae and survived by brothers Jim and Anthony.

With his faith in Jesus and in the hope of salvation, he passed into eternity March 1, 2023. His devotion and love for his family and friends will be deeply missed.

Chuck’s Rosary and Funeral Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., May 19, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Flurry Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301. Interment to follow at the Prescott National Cemetery (VA).

Information provided by the funeral home.

