Worship News: May 18, 2023

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of May 18, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church “The Event Spot” 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley.

Join us Sunday for an encouraging message by the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm. Special music by our Sanctuary Choir and the “Sunday Afternoon” barbershop quartet. Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. MountainReformed.org

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in rejoicing the resurrection of our Lord. You will be welcome in our small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday service. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat B’Midbar” May 20. Beit Torah ( onetorah.org), we will discuss sound leadership and division of labor as needed. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: comeuntochrist.org. JustServe.org is a free service that links community volunteer needs with volunteers and does not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation in posting projects or in encouraging volunteers to serve according to our guidelines.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer as our guide and inspiration. Renew your faith! Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We are your Traditional Anglican Church.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message Is “Follow the Lights” from Phil. 2.9:30 a.m. Sunday service Coffee Fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, 928-778-4499 All are welcome in God’s House: all ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations and we are blessed by your presence. St Luke’s serves you: God’s People, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Eucharist service and 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays, Eucharist services with music. 928-778-4499 Please join us.

- Aglow Prescott, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St. Our speaker, Ashli Van Horn, is called by God to renew and empower people to expand His Kingdom. She has authored books about intimacy with God and inner healing. She is a compelling speaker and loves to minister.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship services are 9 an 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group at 1 p.m., May 25, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 7440 East Addis Ave., Prescott Valley. Invitation to a special Israel/Jordan picture presentation at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday night, May 7 through June 18. Contact Pastor Dennis Sullivan at 928-899-1408. All are welcome! We offer marriage/family counseling. Call Michael Zager, 928-925-6028 for details.

- Willow Hills Church 928-445-5520. 8 and 9:30 a.m. traditional/blended worship. 11:15 a.m.; contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School for children and teens and for adults during each worship hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday night youth. Sign-up for VBS, June 5 through June 9. willowhills.church.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). Children’s/youth ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English); 11 a.m. (English); and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 11 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings: 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. Adult Bible study. Women’s ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday to celebrate the Ascension of Our Lord with guest pastor Alan Radloff. There will be no Bible studies on Sunday. Tuesday’s 10 a.m. adult Bible study. Friday’s 9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible study.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church All are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship service 10 a.m. Sunday May 21, with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “My Witness as God’s Story.” Come in person or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adults 9 am, Children/Youth 10 am.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rev. Doug Bland: “Speaking for the Trees,” reflecting on the influence Dr. Seuss’ story, “The Lorax,” has had on environmental action. It lists repeatedly in the top 100 children’s books by teachers and librarians. Follow us: prescottuu.org

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Saturday Torah study at 10 a.m., Game Afternoon 4 p.m. Sunday TBS hiking group 9 a.m. and Marc Chagall: Art as Prayer class at 1 p.m. See brithshalom-az.org or 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m., Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. May 21, 11a.m.: Rev. Jane Cheek Jones will guide us through a Slow Stitch Meditation exercise. When we use our hands for any good thing, it can help us center, focus, find peace and even solve problems. puuf.net Masks no longer mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible Study,

9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Come help us celebrate our Heritage Day, honoring Sica-tuva aka Viola Jimulla as the founder of Trinity Presbyterian at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Sunday School and childcare is offered, and fellowship follows in our remodeled hall. Where neighbors become friends.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road; inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 Service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. .CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person worship and “live” streaming, 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. Online “Prayer Time” featured at 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday on facebook.com/prescottumc. Arizona’s first Protestant church. Call 928-778-1950, ask about “It’s Cool in the Furnace” children’s music-theater camp, May 30 to June 3.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Rd. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Dress for Success” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott. Bible-based worship and faithful teaching offered at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts as we study Acts 20:32-38, “Elders (Part 4)”. Adult and Kids Sunday School classes offered. Find out more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Theme: “Suffering and Glory”. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and Closer Look Study. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “James.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study: Treasured Promises, Rest in God’s Presence. May 28 Confirmation and New Discipleship Sunday: Contemporary/Modern Worship.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. (928)-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Dr., Prescott, American Lutheran Church is celebrating 75 years in ministry this weekend! Join us for one blended service at 10 a.m. on May 21 in the Sanctuary.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson:

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma ST., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.