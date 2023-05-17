Obituary: Patricia Lou Kasitch

Patricia Lou Kasitch joined her Heavenly Father on May 13, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Msgt. Peter M. Kasitch USAF retired, her daughter Jennifer L. Snider and husband, Brian, son Vincent W. Kasitch, daughter Elizabeth A. Pritchard and husband Edward, and six grandchildren: Harry, David, Nick, Dan, Emily, Ethan and great-granddaughter, Jasmine.

Patricia was a USAF veteran, devout Catholic, and member of Saint Joseph Parish, Mayer, Arizona. She was a Professed Third Order Carmelite, and a devoted wife and mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patricia’s favorite charity - Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. stjude.org/donate.

