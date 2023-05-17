Obituary: Lane Benedict Walters

Lane Benedict Walters was born, Dec. 7, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Mary Margaret and Ralph Walters.

Born during The Great Depression; his parents taught him to be hardworking, honest, and frugal.

Lane had two degrees in Electrical Engineering. He put himself through school by working the Steel Mills during summer, and delivering mail during the winter months in Ohio. He enjoyed flying small aircraft, sailing, scuba diving, snow skiing, and, above all, creating with his hands.

In June of 1971, Lane received The Association of Old Crows Certificate of Accomplishment. Awarded for exceptional professional achievement while developing the Single Target Tracking System for the F-14. Lane’s perseverance, personal sacrifice and outstanding accomplishments have merited special recognition and appreciation of the entire membership.

In June of 1976, Lane received from The Naval Undersea Center a commendation in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding achievement in developing sub surface target location and correlation algorithms for the U.S. Navy SOSUS Program. By Capt. R.B. Gilchrist, USN.

Lane is survived by his wife, Mary with whom he arrived in Prescott in the fall of 2015. They both enjoyed being close to family members in Arizona. The local wildlife was also a big draw for them to relocate here and they thoroughly enjoyed feeding the deer and birds around the quiet and seclusion of their home.

Lane passed quietly May 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, family and dearest friends.

May his Memory be Eternal.

May his Memory be Eternal.

