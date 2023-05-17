OFFERS
Obituary: James Lawrence Gilliam

James Lawrence Gilliam. (Courtesy)

James Lawrence Gilliam. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 17, 2023 9:04 p.m.

James Lawrence Gilliam, 86, passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Nov. 26, 2020 after a life filled with grand adventures. Jimmy was born on May 18, 1934 in Purdy, Missouri to Ada Lee and C.O.

The baby brother of Billy and Gordon Gilliam, Jim was raised in Yuma, Arizona, where he met and married his young bride, LaVerne Anderson. They were married for 69 years, and in Bisbee, Arizona, they raised three children: Mariam, Mike and Garry. Pappy loved his five grandchildren, including his first compadre Ronnie, and his seven great-grandchildren.

His career with Phelps Dodge, Utah Int’l and Cytec spanned many years. He was a Jack-of-all-Trades and an expert in all things mechanical! If you didn’t find Jim at work, you’d discover him behind the wheel of their RV exploring historical USA.

Information provided by the family.

