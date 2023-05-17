Obituary: James Lawrence Gilliam
James Lawrence Gilliam, 86, passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Nov. 26, 2020 after a life filled with grand adventures. Jimmy was born on May 18, 1934 in Purdy, Missouri to Ada Lee and C.O.
The baby brother of Billy and Gordon Gilliam, Jim was raised in Yuma, Arizona, where he met and married his young bride, LaVerne Anderson. They were married for 69 years, and in Bisbee, Arizona, they raised three children: Mariam, Mike and Garry. Pappy loved his five grandchildren, including his first compadre Ronnie, and his seven great-grandchildren.
His career with Phelps Dodge, Utah Int’l and Cytec spanned many years. He was a Jack-of-all-Trades and an expert in all things mechanical! If you didn’t find Jim at work, you’d discover him behind the wheel of their RV exploring historical USA.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
- 4 arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation
- Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Prescott Police Department advises to be on alert for vehicle break-ins
- Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services
- Springerville man found guilty of several charges tied to Prescott drive-by shooting
- Rodeo Grounds in line for $40M upgrade, but City of Prescott, Mayor Goode ‘left in dark’
- HUSD superintendent finalist forum erupts into angry demands for answers about controversial topics
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: