Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ E. Schumaker

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Donald “Don” E. Schumaker, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 68 at his home in Cordes Lakes, Arizona. Don was born Oct. 9, 1954 in Watertown, New York to Loyd E. Schumaker and Shirley V. (Gleason) Schumaker.

Don was preceded in death by his father Loyd, and his loving wife Evelyn. He is survived by his mother Shirley, his children Kenny (Beth), Marsha (Conrad), Joshua (Heather), TJ (Heather), Sadie (Jeremy) and David; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings David (Donna), Carolyn (Dave), Connie, Teri, Dani, Julie (Roger), David (Traci), Tom (Laura), Jack (Jerry), Tim (Jennifer), Sonja (Jerry), Gayle (Perry), Teresa, Bonnie (Rob), and Cheryl.

Don will be remembered for his love of hunting, exploring Arizona for its historical sites, native ruins, caves and beautiful landscape. Don will always be remembered for never meeting a stranger, helping anyone in need with his numerous skills, and his love of Classic Country and Rollo’s candies.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Friday, May 19, 2023 in Prescott Valley at the New Life Ministries International Church, 7605 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Conserve and Protect, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086.



