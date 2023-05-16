Obituary: Wilma LaForce
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 9:46 p.m.
Wilma LaForce was born on Feb. 3, 1934 in Ironton, Ohio. She passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Please see the full obituary on sunrisefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
