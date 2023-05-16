Obituary: Joseph Donald Cortez

Joseph Donald Cortez was born Dec. 20, 1941 in North Hollywood, California to Joseph and Vena Cortez. He passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, Phoenix Arizona, Nov. 18, 2022, at the of age 80. His residence was Chino Valley, Arizona after moving from Las Vegas in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his mother Vena Lily Cortez, father Joseph Vital Cortez, sister Beatrice Stevens and daughter Tammy Lynn Cortez. He is survived by his wife Margaret Alice Cortez, daughter and son-in-law Debra and Ronald Kimball, his brothers Pete and Charles Cortez, Arnita Pewewardy (special sister), grandchildren Nitausha Osborn and Ronald Kimball, as well as great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

He was married to the love of his life Margaret Cortez for 60 years. He was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was a cement finisher, heavy equipment operator and crane operator. He owned and operated Turnkey Mobile Boat service in Las Vegas. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea on a peacekeeping mission. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, boating, camping and working on his vintage cars and trucks. He raced off road motorcycles and then off-road cars. He enjoyed traveling on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very quick witted. He knew no strangers and livened any room he entered. He loved all animals, wildlife and nature and had a very special connection too his dogs.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Prescott VA chapel, Prescott. Internment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Prescott National Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 20, at his home he shared with Margaret and Tikki. We will celebrate his life “His Way”, cooking around his camp stove and sharing memories of this wonderful man.

Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.