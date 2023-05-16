Obituary: Jo Ellen Anthony

It is with great sadness in our hearts to announce that Jo Ellen “Joge” passed away peacefully in Prescott Valley surrounded by those who loved her. She was a San Diego native, graduating from Hoover High School.

Joge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her life companion Charles Anthony of Prescott Valley, daughter Kassandra Corona of San Diego, and her grandchildren from California. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her so.

Information provided by the funeral home.