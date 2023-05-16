Ask the Town: I have a complaint, which Town Council member serves my neighborhood so I can discuss it with them?
The Town of Prescott Valley’s mayor and six council members (with one appointed as vice mayor) are all elected “at large,” meaning they don’t represent certain neighborhoods or districts. If you have a problem you’d like to report to the Town, you can download the Town’s “OurPV” application (https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/1199/OurPV-App) and submit it directly to Town staff. If you are not smart phone savvy, you are always welcome to call the Town at 928-759-3000 and we’ll take your call in person.
“Ask the Town” is an ongoing collaboration between the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Town of Prescott Valley. If you have a question for the town, email hfoster@prescottvalley-az.gov.
