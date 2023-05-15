Pets of the Week: Papa & Tweety Bird

Papa is a black-and-white tuxedo male cat that is about 6 years old. Tweety Bird is a 4-year-old orange and white female.

Papa is a friendly lap cat and at one time saved three strays, bringing them to safety. Papa is shy and is very attached to Tweety Bird. Tweety Bird came in with her dad, Papa, and is friendly and is good with other cats. She is loving but needs to come to you, has not been a lap cat just yet, and slept by her prior owner.

They are bonded and will need to be adopted together. They are a very gentle, sweet pair looking for a quiet home. Could that be yours?

To meet Papa and Tweety Bird, call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about Miss Kitty’s Cat House, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.