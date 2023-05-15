Pet of the Week: Leon (Catty Shack)

Meet Leon, a very handsome and friendly guy, unless you’re a cat! He must have had some Maine Coon in his lineage as you can see some of those characteristics in him. He has dark and light mixed tabby markings. He’s calm and quiet but loves to play and explore also. He has tested negative for any diseases and is neutered and had shots. He needs to be in a one cat home that will give him more time to show off his wonderful attributes. He was born in January 2021.

You can visit Leon at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 928-778-6951. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.