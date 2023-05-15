Pet of the Week: Leon (Catty Shack)
Meet Leon, a very handsome and friendly guy, unless you’re a cat! He must have had some Maine Coon in his lineage as you can see some of those characteristics in him. He has dark and light mixed tabby markings. He’s calm and quiet but loves to play and explore also. He has tested negative for any diseases and is neutered and had shots. He needs to be in a one cat home that will give him more time to show off his wonderful attributes. He was born in January 2021.
You can visit Leon at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 928-778-6951. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- 4 arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation
- Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
- Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald
- Prescott Police Department advises to be on alert for vehicle break-ins
- Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services
- HUSD superintendent finalist forum erupts into angry demands for answers about controversial topics
- 45th annual Prescott Valley Days promises to be bigger, better than ever
- Lake Valley Elementary organizes graduation-style festivities for 6th grader diagnosed with terminal illness
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: