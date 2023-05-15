Pet of the Week: Cooper (United Animal Friends)

Cooper is an outgoing, affectionate 2-year-old who is loaded with personality. He is very playful and loves to run and romp in United Animal Friends’ play yard. When there is no one around to play with, this smarty will entertain himself with his toys.

Cooper embodies the best traits of Labrador Retrievers and Australian Cattle Dogs. He is friendly with people and other dogs and has a sweet, sensitive soul. He is very calm and walks well on leash. Cooper still thinks of himself as a 50-pound puppy, so he will need some training.

If you are interested in adopting this charming guy, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home. A safe fenced yard is required.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.