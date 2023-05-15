Pet of the Week: Cooper (United Animal Friends)
Cooper is an outgoing, affectionate 2-year-old who is loaded with personality. He is very playful and loves to run and romp in United Animal Friends’ play yard. When there is no one around to play with, this smarty will entertain himself with his toys.
Cooper embodies the best traits of Labrador Retrievers and Australian Cattle Dogs. He is friendly with people and other dogs and has a sweet, sensitive soul. He is very calm and walks well on leash. Cooper still thinks of himself as a 50-pound puppy, so he will need some training.
If you are interested in adopting this charming guy, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home. A safe fenced yard is required.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5
- 4 arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation
- Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
- Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald
- Prescott Police Department advises to be on alert for vehicle break-ins
- Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services
- HUSD superintendent finalist forum erupts into angry demands for answers about controversial topics
- 45th annual Prescott Valley Days promises to be bigger, better than ever
- Lake Valley Elementary organizes graduation-style festivities for 6th grader diagnosed with terminal illness
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: