Pet of the Week: Bluey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services Two-vehicle injury collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley Single-vehicle rollover in Dewey sends 2 to hospital; dog inside vehicle dies Community in Brief: Chino 2040 General Plan comment period ends June 6 Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5 Stuart Rosebrook, editor of True West magazine, to speak at Arizona Territorial Society May 18 Prescott-area APS lineman helped connect Navajo families to electricity After intense negotiations, Hobbs signs off on $17B budget package Photos: Prescott Valley Days in full swing HUSD board unanimously selects 5-year district leader as new superintendent

Subscribe Now
Monday, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Bluey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Bluey is approximately 2 years old and a Catahoula mix. (Courtesy photo)

Bluey is approximately 2 years old and a Catahoula mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 15, 2023 4:32 p.m.

Hi, my name is Bluey, and I am approximately 2 years old and a Catahoula mix. I came to the shelter with my friend, Dozer. We are looking for a home that will adopt us both so we can stay together. We have been together since we were puppies. I am house trained, up to date on shots, spayed and microchipped. I get along well with other dogs, cats and kids.

Please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment to meet me and Dozer!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: