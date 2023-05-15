Pet of the Week: Bluey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Bluey, and I am approximately 2 years old and a Catahoula mix. I came to the shelter with my friend, Dozer. We are looking for a home that will adopt us both so we can stay together. We have been together since we were puppies. I am house trained, up to date on shots, spayed and microchipped. I get along well with other dogs, cats and kids.

Please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment to meet me and Dozer!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.