CASA for Kids: 'Josh, Taylor, and Gage'

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Josh, Taylor, and Gage”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for three children (ages 11, 9 and 4) who have been removed from their father’s care.

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) removed the children from their father because of neglect. The father has failed to provide food, clothing and appropriate housing.



The father is currently unable to provide for the children’s basic needs due to his use of illegal substances and lack of employment.

The mother is currently incarcerated and unable to parent the children.



There are no in-state relatives available to care for the children, so they are currently placed in a group home.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring the children’s progress in the foster home; working with their pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that they receive services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; addressing their educational and mental health needs and making recommendations about a permanent outcome.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for abused or neglected children in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — These children’s names and circumstances have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.