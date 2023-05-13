OFFERS
Prescott-area APS lineman helped connect Navajo families to electricity

APS/Courtesy

APS/Courtesy

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 9:18 p.m.

Austin Mork has been building and repairing high voltage power lines for Arizona Public Service (APS) for six years. His work has helped countless APS customers in Arizona receive even more reliable electric service. For the first time in his career, Mork’s work has brought power to families who didn’t have electricity at all.

Last week, Mork, who lives in the Prescott area, departed to the Navajo Nation along with crew members from northern Arizona and the Phoenix metro area. There, the APS team joined line workers from 15 states to participate in Light Up Navajo, a mutual aid initiative organized jointly by the American Public Power Association and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), the public power utility serving the Navajo Nation.

APS crews participated in Light Up Navajo last year and in 2019, when crews from around the country helped connect hundreds of families to the electric grid for the very first time.

“It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to live without electricity,” said Mork. “It was a memorable experience to do work that will change the lives of many families in such a meaningful way.”

It is estimated that about 18,000 out of the approximately 48,000 homes on the Navajo Nation are without electricity, far more than any other area in the United States. These families often live without household appliances such as electric refrigerators and stoves or running water.

By pooling resources and bringing volunteer crews from around the country, the Light Up initiative has connected more than 780 homes on the Navajo Nation to the electrical grid since the program began in 2019.

Mork’s crew spent one week digging holes, setting new wooden distribution poles and stringing electrical wire that connected homes to the grid. In some cases, the NTUA will work with the families to ensure their homes are properly wired.

Mork and his fellow APS linemen wrapped up their work in the Kayenta area and were replaced by two new APS crews who will pick up their work for an additional week and connect more homes to electricity for the first time.

