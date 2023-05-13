Obituary: Susan Y. Johnson Comer

Susan Y. Johnson Comer, also known as Susie or Sushi, died at age 69 peacefully in her Phoenix, Arizona, home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Susie was born May 1, 1953 to David O. Youngren and Shirley Thomas Youngren in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Susie attended Sheridan High School and went on after graduation to Sheridan College where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. Susie began practicing nursing at the VA hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming. Susie was a wonderful care provider that gave great hugs and believed in caring for others as she cared for herself. Nursing wasn’t just a job for her; it was a passion and she was very dedicated to those she cared for.

On August 17, 1972 Susie married, Steven Robert Johnson in Sheridan, Wyoming. Susie and Steve went on to have two daughters, Kimberley Michelle Johnson and Shirley Rachel Johnson. Susie and Steve left Sheridan to pursue job opportunities in Gillette, Wyoming. Steve was the Campbell County Public Defender and Susie worked at Pioneer Manor as a night nurse. Some years later Steve passed away in a tragic car accident survived by his wife, Susie, and their two daughters.

Susie went on to remarry Roger L. Comer. They both loved nursing and had a spirit for traveling. Susie and Roger went to all seven continents and over 40 countries during their travels. Susie loved her animals more than most and would go out of her way to save or help an animal in need. Susie was bold, brave, strong, and her memory will thrive and live on with those she touched for years to come. Susie was a Mom, Grandma, Sister, Cousin, a wonderful friend and a daughter of God.

She is survived by daughter Kimberley Sukstorf, her husband Derek Sukstorf and their two daughters Alexandrea Sukstorf and Savannah Sukstorf and daughter Shirley Johnson and her three daughters, Haeley Johnson, Abigale Johnson, and LilyAnn Johnson. Also, her sister Kathleen McNamee and family and many cousins and friends.

Please send donations and gifts to Kimberley Sukstorf @ 21313 Rose Place Deadwood, SD 57732. A remembrance will be held in honor of Susie at Kimberley’s house in June, 2023. For those interested in attending please call or text 605-391-3840.

Information provided by the family.