Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald

Still Ray passed away in the late morning of Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.

He is survived by three of his five siblings, four children, and 22 grand/great-grandchildren.

Ray dedicated his life to the rights of the motorcycle community, believing in freedom above all else. He spent his time mediating with rival motorcycle clubs to keep peace, and helping those who had served their time get their records expunged so that they would be able to rejoin society in meaningful ways. He organized toy runs and various other charities, always wanting to help those around him, even when he didn’t have much himself.

He was a chairman and representative for numerous organizations, including being a charter member of NACOG of Nevada, and bringing ABATE with him when he moved to Arizona and helped to start more chapters here.

In 2013 he was inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame and awarded the Freedom Fighter Award for his efforts. He was a giant in both stature and spirit, who made an impact on so many lives, even of those he had never met.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 13, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, home of the World’s Oldest Rodeo. Event is from 12 to 3 p.m., all are welcome.

Still Ray believed there was room enough for everyone on the road, so there is room for all to come and share their memories from the road. We’re coming together to honor the man he was, all he did for his community, and celebrate all he worked for during his life.

Information provided by the family.