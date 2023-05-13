Obituary: Michael A. Topper

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Michael A. Topper, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with the Lord after blessing this earth for 83 years.

A man of strong faith and solid compassion, he lived his life guided by his commitment to God, family, and community.

We invite Mike’s friends and colleagues to join his family at a celebration of life service to be held Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Student Union Hangar Building at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott Campus.

Information provided by the family.