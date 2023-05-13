OFFERS
Obituary: Mason W. Atkins

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 9:14 p.m.

Mason W. Atkins, a 32-year resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away March 8, 2023, three days before his 98th birthday, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Pittsburg, Kansas, Mason was the youngest of 10 children of Mason Sr. and Hope Minard Atkins.

Mason graduated from Pittsburg State University, majoring in Chemistry. He married Henrietta Kopec in 1945; the couple were together for over 68 years until “Etta’s” death in 2013.

Mason served in the United States Navy towards the end of World War II, traveling to China and the Far East. Mason was an avid Civil War buff whose collections of books on the topic filled his home.

He loved his adopted home of Prescott Valley and thoroughly enjoyed his three decades in the community. Until his heart attack, Mason and Etta were avid gardeners and he was very proud of his roses – that thrived in Prescott Valley with his loving care. When he couldn’t garden anymore, he took up quilting and needlework and created many beautiful quilts and needlework tapestries which he gave to his family and friends.

Mason is survived by his five children, Mari-Lynne Reid of Orange, CA, Jean McWaters of Penn Valley, CA. James Atkins of 29 Palms, CA, Stephanie Bettencourt of Norman Oklahoma, and Rosamond Atkins of Algona WA. He is also survived by his caretaker of eight years, Kate Burns of Prescott Valley.

A memorial service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery at 11a.m. Friday, May 19.

Information provided by the family.

