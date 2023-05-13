OFFERS
Saturday, May 13
Weather
Obituary: (Mary) Rita Elizabeth (Rawlins-Johnsen) Husk

(Mary) Rita Elizabeth (Rawlins-Johnsen) Husk. (Courtesy)

(Mary) Rita Elizabeth (Rawlins-Johnsen) Husk. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 9:21 p.m.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved (Mary) Rita Elizabeth (Rawlins-Johnsen) Husk. Rita passed away in Prescott, Arizona on May 5, 2023, at the age of 92. She was surrounded by her loving children during her final moments.

Rita was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 1, 1930. Rita is survived by son Michael Johnsen and wife Theresa, daughter Rebecca Crump and husband Lee, son-in-law Jerry Olivo, sister Rosemary Berlemann, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents William and Effie Rawlins, husband Robert Johnsen, second husband Joseph Husk, daughter Patrice Olivo-Johnsen, four brothers and four sisters.

Rita was devoted to her faith and loved being surrounded by family. She was known to her family as Mom, Grandma, Grammie, and Grandma Great. She loved her roses, Manhattans, and baseball. Her honesty, boldness, and her tremendous ability to pour her love into others will never be forgotten. Her family and friends will continue to celebrate her beautiful life as she will surely be missed.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Kent Linaman of “My Home Senior Placement” Services, the entire staff at “Maggie’s Hospice” and Russell and all the staff at “Welcome Home” Assisted Living facility.

Services will begin with a vigil from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church located at 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley, AZ. Burial is following mass 1:30 p.m., at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ.

Donations can be sent to St. Mary’s High School in Rita’s name. 2525 N 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

