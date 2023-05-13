Obituary: Julius ‘Jay’ Dyke

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services Vehicle collision in Chino Valley sends 2 to hospital, backs up traffic Stuart Rosebrook, editor of True West magazine, to speak at Arizona Territorial Society May 18 Prescott-area APS lineman helped connect Navajo families to electricity After intense negotiations, Hobbs signs off on $17B budget package Photos: Prescott Valley Days in full swing HUSD board unanimously selects 5-year district leader as new superintendent Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest Arizona Game and Fish pays tribute to late Prescott-area archery aficionado Louie Vohs CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire caused by electrocuted crow

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Julius ‘Jay’ Dyke

Julius ‘Jay’ Dyke. (Courtesy)

Julius ‘Jay’ Dyke. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 9:40 p.m.

Julius “Jay” Dyke was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Soddy, Tennessee to George and Virginia Dyke. He went to be with the Lord March 29, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was 81.

Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years Gail Dyke; son Jeff (Bree) Dyke of Mayer, AZ; his grandchildren, Kendall, Skyler, Dakota, Rebekah and Ezekiel; two great-grandchildren, Atlas and Brewer; and also three cousins.

He joined the Navy in 1961 and went to Boot Camp in San Diego, California. While on leave after Boot Camp he met his future wife at church. He spent four years in the Navy as a Gunners mate on the destroyer USS Black. He did two tours in Vietnam where he did board and search along the river.

After the Navy and several jobs later, he was hired by PSA (Pacific Southwest Airlines) in 1970. He worked at LAX, Hollywood/Burbank, Ontario and Charlotte, NC airports and retired after 27 years so he and his wife could move back to California where he lived for 23 years before moving to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2019.

Jay helped build a church in Alta Loma, California, and went on two Mission Trips to Reynosa, Mexico to help build a school.

Among his hobbies was Drag Racing and he won his class in 1976 and received a Wally trophy at NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.

He loved to work in his garage listening to the Oldies and making or fixing stuff. That was his Man Cave.

Jay had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller. He never met a stranger and people just loved him. He was a good husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

We would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society in Prescott Valley for the care they provided this last year of Jay’s life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ at 1 p.m. June 24.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: