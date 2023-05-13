Obituary: Julius ‘Jay’ Dyke

Julius “Jay” Dyke was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Soddy, Tennessee to George and Virginia Dyke. He went to be with the Lord March 29, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was 81.

Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years Gail Dyke; son Jeff (Bree) Dyke of Mayer, AZ; his grandchildren, Kendall, Skyler, Dakota, Rebekah and Ezekiel; two great-grandchildren, Atlas and Brewer; and also three cousins.

He joined the Navy in 1961 and went to Boot Camp in San Diego, California. While on leave after Boot Camp he met his future wife at church. He spent four years in the Navy as a Gunners mate on the destroyer USS Black. He did two tours in Vietnam where he did board and search along the river.

After the Navy and several jobs later, he was hired by PSA (Pacific Southwest Airlines) in 1970. He worked at LAX, Hollywood/Burbank, Ontario and Charlotte, NC airports and retired after 27 years so he and his wife could move back to California where he lived for 23 years before moving to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2019.

Jay helped build a church in Alta Loma, California, and went on two Mission Trips to Reynosa, Mexico to help build a school.

Among his hobbies was Drag Racing and he won his class in 1976 and received a Wally trophy at NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.

He loved to work in his garage listening to the Oldies and making or fixing stuff. That was his Man Cave.

Jay had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller. He never met a stranger and people just loved him. He was a good husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

We would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society in Prescott Valley for the care they provided this last year of Jay’s life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ at 1 p.m. June 24.

Information provided by the family.