Obituary: Joe & Sammie Crow

Joe Norman Crow (Gramps as we called him) passed away July 31, 2022. He was an electrician in Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Paulden, Arizona after he and his wife retired. Paulden has been home for over 20 years.

Joe was born in Plainview, Texas Dec. 12, 1934 to Campbell and Thelma Crow. He was married to Sammie in Clovis, New Mexico Feb. 13, 1957. He served during the Korean War in the Army. He joined the Reserves after coming home. We would like to thank you for your service.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Campbell and Thelma Crow, brother Bobby, and sadly his beautiful daughter Jo Dawn. He is survived by his brother Lester, sons Jerry Don and John David, grandchildren Ryan (wife Jeannie), Amanda and Ronald, and great-grandchildren Hayley, Caleb, Ayden and Landon. He is buried in the Prescott National Cemetery: PLOT SEC H, ROW E, SITE 86.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Joe always greeted us with a warm loving smile and big jug of sweet tea! And a “Hey sis” or “How ya doing, boy?”

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren are his life legacy, everything he did will live on through them.

- Written by granddaughter Amanda Crow

Sammie Elizabeth Deckard-Crow, born May 2, 1938 in Amarillo, Texas, died Oct. 23, 2022 in Paulden, Arizona in the presence of her sons and friends singing the Lord’s hymns to her.

Sammie married Joe Norman Crow Feb. 13, 1957 in Clovis, New Mexico and they spent a good, long life together settling in Paulden, Arizona for the past 30 years.

Sammie was a pioneer woman setting trends and standards throughout her life. She worked for the Washington and Glendale school districts and also dial-a-ride transportations. She was awarded and commended for her services.

She was an active member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Ash Fork where she was appointed the first deaconess in the church. Sammie spent her life encouraging others about the Lord and was always supportive spiritually to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was never too busy to take time to listen and she saw the best in people. Who can ever forget hearing her say, “Oh dear one, you know I love you.” There was always something peace-filling in conversations with her. She stood strong in her faith and has fought the good fight. Sammie was tough as nails and gentle as a dove, fierce with her love and protective of her loved ones.

Sammie is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her daughter Jo Dawn, her parents Bryan and Betsy Deckard, and her brother Don.

She is survived by her sons Jerry Don and John David; her grandchildren Ryan (Jeannie) Veldhuis, Ronald Regan, and Amanda Crow; her great-grandchildren Haley, Caleb, Ayden, and Landon. Her ashes have been entombed at the Prescott National Cemetery with her husband Joe. (section h row e suite 86).

Her soul is at rest in the heavens in the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ who has fulfilled his promise to her to be with him forever more Psalm 23:6

- Written by Trep

Information provided by the family.