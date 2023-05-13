Obituary: Joe & Sammie Crow

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services Vehicle collision in Chino Valley sends 2 to hospital, backs up traffic Stuart Rosebrook, editor of True West magazine, to speak at Arizona Territorial Society May 18 Prescott-area APS lineman helped connect Navajo families to electricity After intense negotiations, Hobbs signs off on $17B budget package Photos: Prescott Valley Days in full swing HUSD board unanimously selects 5-year district leader as new superintendent Photos: Winners announced for Courier Cares Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest Arizona Game and Fish pays tribute to late Prescott-area archery aficionado Louie Vohs CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire caused by electrocuted crow

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Joe & Sammie Crow

Joe & Sammie Crow. (Courtesy)

Joe & Sammie Crow. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 9:55 p.m.

Joe Norman Crow (Gramps as we called him) passed away July 31, 2022. He was an electrician in Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Paulden, Arizona after he and his wife retired. Paulden has been home for over 20 years.

Joe was born in Plainview, Texas Dec. 12, 1934 to Campbell and Thelma Crow. He was married to Sammie in Clovis, New Mexico Feb. 13, 1957. He served during the Korean War in the Army. He joined the Reserves after coming home. We would like to thank you for your service.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Campbell and Thelma Crow, brother Bobby, and sadly his beautiful daughter Jo Dawn. He is survived by his brother Lester, sons Jerry Don and John David, grandchildren Ryan (wife Jeannie), Amanda and Ronald, and great-grandchildren Hayley, Caleb, Ayden and Landon. He is buried in the Prescott National Cemetery: PLOT SEC H, ROW E, SITE 86.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Joe always greeted us with a warm loving smile and big jug of sweet tea! And a “Hey sis” or “How ya doing, boy?”

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren are his life legacy, everything he did will live on through them.

- Written by granddaughter Amanda Crow

Sammie Elizabeth Deckard-Crow, born May 2, 1938 in Amarillo, Texas, died Oct. 23, 2022 in Paulden, Arizona in the presence of her sons and friends singing the Lord’s hymns to her.

Sammie married Joe Norman Crow Feb. 13, 1957 in Clovis, New Mexico and they spent a good, long life together settling in Paulden, Arizona for the past 30 years.

Sammie was a pioneer woman setting trends and standards throughout her life. She worked for the Washington and Glendale school districts and also dial-a-ride transportations. She was awarded and commended for her services.

She was an active member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Ash Fork where she was appointed the first deaconess in the church. Sammie spent her life encouraging others about the Lord and was always supportive spiritually to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was never too busy to take time to listen and she saw the best in people. Who can ever forget hearing her say, “Oh dear one, you know I love you.” There was always something peace-filling in conversations with her. She stood strong in her faith and has fought the good fight. Sammie was tough as nails and gentle as a dove, fierce with her love and protective of her loved ones.

Sammie is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her daughter Jo Dawn, her parents Bryan and Betsy Deckard, and her brother Don.

She is survived by her sons Jerry Don and John David; her grandchildren Ryan (Jeannie) Veldhuis, Ronald Regan, and Amanda Crow; her great-grandchildren Haley, Caleb, Ayden, and Landon. Her ashes have been entombed at the Prescott National Cemetery with her husband Joe. (section h row e suite 86).

Her soul is at rest in the heavens in the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ who has fulfilled his promise to her to be with him forever more Psalm 23:6

- Written by Trep

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: