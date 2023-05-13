Obituary: Janelle Lynn Wynne

Janelle Lynn Wynne of Prescott Valley, Arizona went home to be with our Lord on March 20, 2023. Janelle was born Aug. 5, 1953, to Lorain and Waldemar Lasky in Fullerton, California.

Janelle graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton and went on to further her education at Fullerton College. Janelle was an administrative office manager for a plastics recycling company.

Janelle was a master afghan crafter. Many family and friends benefited from her labors of love. When she wasn’t crocheting, she loved spending countless hours fishing, camping and bird hunting. She loved her dogs too. All four of them! Deuce, Rourke, Tito and Wiggle-butt (AKA Tig).

Her memory will be celebrated by all she touched and loved at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

