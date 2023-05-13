Obituary: Jamie Lynn Sunderland

Cherished husband and father Jamie Lynn Sunderland passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. After a long battle with cancer, he passed peacefully with his family by his side.

Jamie began life 56 years ago in the farmlands of North Dakota. His childhood struck a balance between small-town hijinks and long summers of hard work. After high school, Jamie joined the Army and started the adventure of a lifetime. During his ten years of service, he met and married his soulmate Belinda, and they traveled the world together as Cold War linguists.

After leaving the military, Jamie knew he wanted to help people and work in a challenging environment. He soon accepted a job as a police officer on the small island of Unalaska, Alaska. For the next 20 years, Jamie poured himself into the small Aleutian island. He worked as the Director of Public Safety, combining his passion for emergency preparedness with his love for the community. Dewey, Arizona, was where Jamie retired after a long career of service. His love of the outdoors blossomed as he learned more about the local flora and fauna.

Jamie lived his life determined to do right by people. He believed that a great leader knew when to lead and when to serve. And he was also a good friend; someone who knew how to make you laugh. All of his dry one-liners felt like an inside joke that everyone was in on. He had a generous heart, a logical mind, and a gentle soul.

Jamie is survived by his wife Belinda and his daughter Maren.

Jamie’s favorite part of the daily paper was the sudoku puzzle.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.