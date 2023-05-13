Obituary: Colleen Rae Eberl

Colleen Rae Eberl was born in Madison, Wisconsin on May 27, 1938. She was an only child, and mother to one daughter, grandmother to three, and honored with seven great-grandchildren.

Colleen moved from Hale, Milwaukee to Scottsdale, Arizona with her husband Valentine Eberl after he retired in 1978. Then the two moved to Prescott, Arizona.

She lived all her days on her terms, enjoying her love of her own land with an abundance of her favorite wildlife. She enjoyed her garden, embroidery, bunnies, and dogs. After Val’s death in 2000, she was comforted by her beloved dog, Shiloh. Her continued faith in the Lord and his message led her to be admired and loved by her second family, the Shepherd of the Hills in Prescott, on Green Lane.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, proceeding Sunday, May 14, 9:30 a.m. service. All are welcome.

Information provided by the funeral home.