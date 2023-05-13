Obituary: Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck)

Charles Anthony Carlise (Chuck) of Phoenix, Arizona and Prescott, Arizona, father of Dr. Bob Carlisi of Prescott, Arizona, passed away March 1, 2023.

Chuck’s Rosary and Funeral Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. May 19, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Flurry Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301. Interment to follow at the Prescott National Cemetery (VA).