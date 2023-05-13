Obituary: Alma E. Hauschild

Alma E. Hauschild, 89, was born 1934 in Germany and passed away May 8, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

She was kind, loving, and generous. As a young mother, she very bravely came to America with her husband. They worked hard and created an excellent life for themselves and their children. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, ceramics, and puzzles.

Alma is survived by her children: Christine, Lorraine, and Mike; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and family in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; son, Rudy; brother, and cousin.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

