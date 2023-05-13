Obituary: Alma E. Hauschild
Alma E. Hauschild, 89, was born 1934 in Germany and passed away May 8, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
She was kind, loving, and generous. As a young mother, she very bravely came to America with her husband. They worked hard and created an excellent life for themselves and their children. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, ceramics, and puzzles.
Alma is survived by her children: Christine, Lorraine, and Mike; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and family in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; son, Rudy; brother, and cousin.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Dancing for the Stars announces participants for 2023 competition
- Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive Repair under construction in Prescott; Afterglow Jewelers cuts ribbon in Prescott Valley; Start Moving-On Counseling, Trauma Center and Telepractice expanding
- 4 arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation
- Obituary: Raymond ‘Still Ray’ Fitzgerald
- Prescott Police Department advises to be on alert for vehicle break-ins
- Obituary: Linda Jeffries
- HUSD superintendent finalist forum erupts into angry demands for answers about controversial topics
- Kids among 8 seriously hurt in Arizona highway crash
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
- UPDATE: Prescott Police locate, detain suspect connected to hit-and run collision on White Spar Road; victim seriously injured
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Victim, neighbor apprehend burglary suspect in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: