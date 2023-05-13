Need2Know: C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location; Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters; Dingott Law Group provides convenient services

C&C Cyclery cuts ribbon at Prescott Valley location

C&C Cyclery celebrated its grand opening Friday, May 5, with a ribbon cutting. Owners Casey and Carmen Hines are located at 8900 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, and offer a wide range of products and services for cyclists, and intend to help local mountain biking teams with affordable pre-race maintenance.

The journey started in the couple’s garage with Casey doing bike maintenance, and the couple’s dream of a shop has come to fruition.

The owners say overnight bike-packing trips are in the works.

For more information, visit candccylery.com or call 928-379-5075.

Kennedy Construction specializes in gutters

Kaleb Tyler Kennedy has opened Kennedy Construction at 229 N. Washington Ave., Prescott.

The business specializes in gutter and downspout cleaning, gutter covers and fire-prevention cleaning. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 928-327-9490 or email ktkennedy1234567@gmail.com.

Dingott Law Group provides convenient services

Dingott Law Group, which recently joined the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, provides custom legal strategies from estate planning to intellectual property registration to making your clients, their families and assets are taken care of.

Owner Leia Dingott, a mom of five, strives to provide convenient services such as Zoom or phone conferences, a mobile notary that officially signs wills, trusts and other estate planning papers. All paperwork for trademarks, copyrights and patents can be handled electronically.

For more information, call 602-584-9303, email leia@dingottlaw.com or visit dingottlaw.com.

To submit items for Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal/public notice, email dgoff@prescottaz.com.