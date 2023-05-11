Adoption Spotlight: Cristos
Originally Published: May 11, 2023 8:25 p.m.
Cristos s is a very active and friendly child, who finds excitement and interest in playing outside, playing with Lego blocks, riding his bike and playing basketball. In school Cristos loves science and when he grows up, he wants to be a scientist. He is a selfless child who loves to share and building friendships. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
